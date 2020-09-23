Neighbours spoilers: SHOCK siege at Erinsborough High School!

Yashvi must keep a cool head as her dangerous police boss Dax holds her and others hostage at Erinsborough High School! Will everyone get out alive?

Things take a terrifying turn at Erinsborough High School as corrupt copper, Dax Braddock (played by Dean Kirkright) is behind a hostage situation on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dodgy Dax is desperate to cover his tracks now that police constable, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has discovered he is connected to the on-going drug ring investigation.

Dax threatens to shoot headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) with his taser gun if Yashvi or students, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) try to escape.

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), her uncle Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Harlow’s boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) find themselves caught-up in the SHOCK situation.

Will everyone get out alive?

Elsewhere, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is in for a suprise when her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) arrives home, having discharged himself early from rehab.

Shane thinks he now has his drug addiction under control. But does he?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Levi Canning’s (Richie Morris) life hangs in the balance after his shock collapse, brought on by his dodgy police boss, Dax, tampering with his epilepsy medication.

Levi is found by his worried gran, Sheila (Colette Mann), cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan) and neighbour, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

Can they save Levi from his latest seizure?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5