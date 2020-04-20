Neighbours spoilers: There’s a SHOCK for Susan Kennedy!

The scene is set for an angry clash when Susan Kennedy and Sheila accidentally attend the same grief support group on Neighbours...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) has been in a fragile state after everything that happened with twisted Finn Kelly on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Worried about her wellbeing, Susan’s husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and her niece, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) convince her to attend a grief support group, hoping it will help her deal with her complicated feelings surrounding Finn’s death.

But the family are unaware it’s the same support group being attended by grieving neighbour, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann), who has already made it clear she blames Susan for the death of her son, Gary.

What will happen when Sheila and the Kennedy family all come face-to-face again?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) gets ready for the arrival of her new housemate… Mannix Foster (Sam Webb)!

But Mackenzie is unaware of bad boy Mannix’s previous dealings in Erinsborough, particularly with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)…

Elsewhere, police detective Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) is worried about his stressed-out ex-wife, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

The evidence already seems stacked against Elly in connection with the death of Finn Kelly.

But when Mark picks-up the wrong file at work, he makes a SHOCK discovery about Elly’s case…

Neighbours continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:45pm/5:30pm

on Channel 5