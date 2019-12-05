Neighbours spoilers: WHO is stalking Elly Conway?

Finn Kelly is in for a SHOCK when he discovers the identity of the mystery person following Elly Conway on Neighbours. WHO is it and what do they want?

After her startling discovery at the Kennedy house, Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) decides to confront Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) about his feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Finn, who is currently dating Elly’s younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) claims he has only held onto the photo album as a reminder of Elly and his past together in Sydney. But when Susan challenges him, will Finn be able to bring himself to throw the photo album away?

Meanwhile, pregnant Elly has begun to appreciate Finn’s support through all the recent drama – including the death of Elly’s baby daddy (and also Finn’s brother) Shaun Watkins in an avalanche in Switzerland.

But after spending a blissful day together with Finn, Elly is unaware a mystery person is watching her every move.

And when Finn confronts the stalker, he’s in for a BIG surprise! WHO is the mysterious person? And what do they want from Elly?

Meanwhile, business isn’t exactly booming at Harold’s Cafe following the recent scandal at Lassiters. So Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is grateful when Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) offers her a shift working at the Tram.

However, Dipi’s husband Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) isn’t happy about the blossoming friendship between Dipi and Gary. But what will he do about it?

Elsewhere, guilty Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is searching for a way to make things up to Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) after causing the accident that has now left David in hospital with kidney failure.

Can Aaron and David move past what has happened? And will Kyle ever be able to forgive himself?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5