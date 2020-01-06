Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Susan Kennedy angry with?

Susan Kennedy doesn't hold back when needed, especially when she exposes some bad behaviour happening at Number 28 on Neighbours!

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) has already warned Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) to get a handle on his growing romantic feelings for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), since he’s dating her younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, as Finn continues to support new mum Elly in looking after baby Aster, who also happens to be Finn’s niece, the pair continue to get a bit too close for comfort.

Susan is NOT impressed when she finds out what’s been going on, and that Elly has developed feelings for Finn too.

The pair claim they are trying not to act on their feelings for the sake of Bea. But Susan warns them if she catches them canoodling again, she’ll have no choice but to tell Bea the terrible truth…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, stubborn Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is still refusing to visit his son Robert (Adam Hunter) who is now back behind bars after donating a kidney to save the life of half-brother David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

So how will Paul react when he discovers David, his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Paul’s granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) are planning a roadtrip to see Robert?

Will Paul forbid his family to have anything to do with killer Robert?

