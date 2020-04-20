Neighbours spoilers: Susan Kennedy feels BETRAYED by Karl!

Uh-oh, it looks like the Kennedy marriage could be heading into troubled waters on Neighbours when Karl tells Susan his true feelings...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) is still reeling after what happened at the grief support group on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Susan is deeply hurt that her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) didn’t defend her against their neighbour Sheila Canning’s (Colette Mann) angry accusations.

So Susan puts Karl on the spot and demands to know if he secretly blames her for what happened with Finn Kelly?

But Susan may not like what Karl has to say on the matter…

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Susan’s niece, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), who has been accused of the murder of twisted Finn and could be facing a prison sentence.

But Elly’s case takes another turn, when legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) reports the prosecution are offering her a new deal.

But there’s a catch…

The prosecution will downgrade the charge from Murder to Voluntary Manslaugter. But only if Elly pleads guilty… to a crime she didn’t commit!

What will Elly do?

Elsewhere, grieving Sheila is dealt another blow after the death of her son, Gary.

Sheila discovers Gary has left debts behind which must be paid off.

But in order to repay Gary’s debts, Sheila may have to sell some of his belongings.

Can Sheila bring herself to part way with Gary’s prized possessions?

Neighbours continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5