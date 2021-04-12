Neighbours spoilers: Will Susan Kennedy give into a BLACKMAIL demand!

Susan Kennedy gets an unwelcome visitor in the shape of Olivia on Neighbours. Susan is in for a SHOCK when she realises Olivia is trying to blackmail her!

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) and her family are shaken after the SHOCK arrest of Karl (Alan Fletcher) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) claims angry Karl pushed her down the stairs during their confrontation at Erinsborough High School.

Karl’s family know he is innocent.

But WHAT can they do to clear his name?

With doctor Karl’s professional reputation on the line, legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) tries to figure a way out of the situation.

But then Susan gets an unexpected proposal from Olivia herself.

Olivia still wants Susan to collaborate on her new book about the infamous Finn Kelly.

It seems Olivia is prepared to do whatever it takes to get what she wants.

Including BLACKMAIL!

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is still feeling insecure about his girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and gran, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) being so alike.

Kyle is fed-up with having to hang out with both Roxy and Sheila all the time.

The women have an idea of how to sort-out the situation.

Will Kyle accept that Roxy and Sheila are BOTH important to him, but in different ways?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5