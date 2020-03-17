Neighbours spoilers: Is Susan Kennedy close to breaking point?

Susan Kennedy is discharged from hospital after her ordeal with Finn on Neighbours. But the school headmistress isn't coping with the aftermath very well at all...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) is trying to put a brave face on after her ordeal with Finn Kelly at the cabin in the woods on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Susan has been recovering in hospital after being rescued by her niece Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

But as soon as she is discharged from hospital, Susan immediately throws herself into making sure everyone else is OK.

She throws out all of Finn’s belongings from the Kennedy house and makes meals for the Canning family next door.

But Susan’s husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) can tell all is not well and fears his wife could be close to breaking point.

Unfortunately, after bumping into teenager Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and discovering some more DEVASTATING news, Susan is pushed even closer to the edge…

