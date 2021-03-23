Neighbours spoilers: Susan Kennedy fears for her sanity!

Susan Kennedy is driven closer to the edge by another ghostly vision of dead Finn on Neighbours! How can she shake him off?

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) has made a mistake letting Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) back into her life on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Susan thought she could control her visions of Finn.

But now the infamous killer is haunting her day and night!

After another SHOCK encounter with her vision of Finn, Susan is close to the edge.

She decides to come clean to husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) about her visions.

Karl fears for Susan’s mental health.

Can Karl find a way to help Susan shake-off Finn?

Meanwhile, Fay Brennan’s (Zoe Bertram) health continues to deteriorate.

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is worried about Fay’s ongoing fatigue and cough and recommends a check-up at the hospital.

But at the hospital, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) delivers some devastating news…

