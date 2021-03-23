Neighbours spoilers: Susan Kennedy is HAUNTED by Finn Kelly!

Susan Kennedy is haunted by memories of the infamous Finn Kelly, when she sits down to watch his video diaries on Neighbours...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) has finally agreed to collaborate with author, Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) on her new book on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However for Susan, that means revisiting her memories of the infamous Finn Kelly!

Susan decides to sit down and watch the video diaries that Finn recorded, shortly before his death-by-drowning.

But Susan later admits to doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) that the video diaries have stirred-up old feelings of guilt and confusion over what happened to Finn.

Will it all prove too much for Susan?

Later that night, Susan is in for a SHOCK when she unexpectedly sees Finn (played by Rob Mills) sitting opposite her at the Kennedy house…

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is in a right muddle after THAT kiss with Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

Harlow does like Brent.

But she is unsure if she should act on her attraction to him any further.

Harlow’s granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) definitely does not approve of Brent.

Is Paul right? Is Harlow falling for another bad boy, just like her ex-boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland)?

Will Harlow follow her heart… or her head?

