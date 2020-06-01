Neighbours spoilers: Susan Kennedy catches Karl and Olivia…

Busted! Susan Kennedy is about to discover where hubby Karl keeps running off to on Neighbours when she finds him with old flame, Olivia...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) and Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) marriage has been on shaky ground for a while now on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble began after the terrible turn of events involving twisted Finn Kelly.

With one argument after another, Karl was pleased when he bumped into former flame, Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt). The pair have been enjoying secret meet-ups since.

However, after their latest bust-up, Susan starts to feel a bit guilty and decides to go in search of Karl to apologise.

Instead, she finds him sitting at Harold’s Cafe, hand-in-hand with Olivia!

This does not look good. Should Susan be afraid for the future of her marriage?

Meanwhile, crafty Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) thinks he’s done some damage by deliberately telling Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) about her husband, Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) past romantic interest in Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly).

But Paul’s in for a surprise when he finds Chloe, Pierce and Naomi all cosily having drinks together at The Waterhole!

What’s going on? Determined to make more trouble for Pierce, what will Paul do next?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) decides to visit her mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) in prison.

However, this could put Dee at odds with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and sabotage their renewed relationship.

Toadie wants nothing to do with Heather, the woman who once tried to fatally poison Toadie’s late wife, Sonya.

Could Dee’s relationship with Heather mean the beginning of the end for her and Toadie?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5