Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Susan Kennedy lay down the law?

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) makes a startling discovery

The school headmistress discovers that her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and houseguest, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) have been bulk buying and hoarding items and now 28 Ramsay Street is filling up with all their purchases!

Susan demands Karl and Jane clear-out the house and donate their purchases to charity, leaving them horrified!

However, later Susan is surprised to find the house looking unexpectedly clear and tidy.

Hmm, but are things really as they seem?

Meanwhile, policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is excited at the news that he can keep his job after the results of his medical review came through.

But little does Levi know, but his gran Sheila (Colette Mann) tampered with his medical test results as she was afraid he would lose his job after the truth came out about his epilepsy!

Will Sheila’s guilt get the better of her and lead her to admit what she has done?

Elsewhere, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) gets Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) involved, when she starts her new job as a beautician at Lassiters.

Unfortunately, things don’t quite go as planned.

Will unfortunate Rose find herself out of yet another job?

