Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Susan Kennedy have a meltdown?

It's all too much for headmistress Susan after the recent drugs scandal at school on Neighbours. Is the stressful situation about to push her over the edge?

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) may be back home after her holiday. But the High School principal is already feeling stressed-out on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Susan is nervously awaiting a visit from the Education Department after the recent drug scandal at Erinsborough High School.

The pressure is piled on as Susan’s niece, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) asks if Levi Canning (Richie Morris) can temporarily move into the Kennedy house following the family fallout at the Canning house.

Then a series of pranks at the school threaten to tip stressed-out Susan over the edge!

Just as Susan’s husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and friend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) arrive at the school to check how she is coping, Susan has a MELTDOWN and locks herself in her office…

Meanwhile, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is still in a mood after discovering he was the last to find out about his wife, Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) pregnancy.

Chloe is frustrated Pierce is not more understanding, considering her pregnancy is complicated by her Huntington’s disease.

Will the couple make-up?

Elsewhere, Jane has a secret plan to encourage her daughter, Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) to stick around in Erinsborough.

She asks old friend, hospital boss Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) if he can offer nurse Nicolette some work at the hospital so she won’t have to return to Canberra.

But how will Nicolette react when she discovers her well-meaning mum is meddling with her life again?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5