Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Terese Willis back on the booze?

It's all getting too much for Terese Willis, who has started drinking again on Neighbours. But she's about to get caught in the act...

Nobody at Number 22 is aware that Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) has started drinking again on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Terese is already down-in-the-dumps after losing her job at Lassiters over the sex tape scandal. So when she and hubby Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) hear that Paul’s granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is thinking about moving back to London with her mum Prue Wallace (guest star Denise Van Outen), stressed-out Terese decides to have a secret late-night drink.

However, she’s not alone. Somebody is watching and catches Terese’s boozy behaviour! But WHO?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) faces a dilemma after discovering Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has got involved with a dangerous underground fight club.

After Ned’s latest opponent is left needing hospital treatment, will Aaron contact his doctor husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to check on the other fella’s condition – and risk having to reveal Ned’s violent secret?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5