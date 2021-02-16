Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Terese Willis make a public apology?

On today's episode of Neighbours, Terese Willis finds herself at the centre of a SCANDAL that could be a disaster for Lassiters...

The past comes back to haunt Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

As Australia Day (26th January) approaches, hotel manager Terese believes it is the right decision for the hotel to step away from the controversial celebrations.

History lesson: In recent years, there has been a movement to change the date of Australia Day, since many believe the British invasion back in 1788 and the terrible time Aboriginal Australians experienced, isn’t something to celebrate.

However, Terese isn’t smiling for long after lawyer, Tim Collins (Ben Anderson) unearths an old statement that Terese made years earlier, when she wasn’t as supportive of the change the date movement.

Deeply regretful over the comments she made, Terese knows she must give a proper public apology…

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are reeling from the revelation that former foster child, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) was hiding in their garden shed!

Why is Brent back in Erinsborough?

And where has the teenager got to after fleeing the scene at Number 32?

Aaron and David want some answers!

