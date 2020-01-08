Neighbours spoilers: WHO needs the help of Terese Willis?

Terese Willis unexpectedly finds herself involved in the goings-on at Lassiters again when Chloe Brennan asks for her help on Neighbours

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been left reeling from the revelation top boss Lucy Robinson wants her fired from her job as General Manager at Lassiters on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe is determined to prove she can handle the position, which she landed after her former boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was forced to step down following the sex tape scandal at Lassiters.

When Lucy sends no-nonsense consultant Anita Kent (Victoria Chiu) to monitor her every move, Chloe realises she’s gonna need to up her game.

So she turns to her former boss and business mentor Terese for help.

But since Terese is currently forbidden to be involved with the hotel’s dealings, are both ladies taking a BIG risk teaming-up?

Meanwhile, it’s moving day for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) as she and baby daughter Aster prepare to move out of the Kennedy house and across the way to Number 32.

Elly is certain this is the best way for her and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) to avoid each other, so Finn can focus on his relationship with Elly’s younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

But will the move be enough for Elly and Finn to really keep their distance from each other?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5