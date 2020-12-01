Neighbours spoilers: Is it the end for Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson?

It's a sad day at the Greyson house as Chloe Brennan and Pierce realise it's time to accept that their marriage is over on Neighbours...

Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) had hoped there was a way back for him and wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) after his short-lived affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

However, following the turn-of-events on International Men’s Day, Pierce has come to realise his marriage is over and he must finally let Chloe go.

Chloe also realises the writing has been on the wall for a while and it’s time for the pair to go their separate ways…

But what does this mean for Pierce’s teenage son, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), who is already bitter towards his dad because of the fallout from the affair?

Meanwhile, there’s more heartbreak in store for Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

First she discovered that her boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) was propositioned by another girl from school and lied about it.

Now she finds out that Richie was involved with the sleazy app, “the ladder” in which boys from Erinsborough High School have been ranking their favourite female classmates.

Richie pleads forgiveness but has Mackenzie had enough?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife, Dipi temporarily put their differences aside to support Mackenzie.

However, Dipi is still hiding a secret…

While Shane is prepared to wait and over time do what he can to fix their marriage, Dipi is still thinking about a future with her ex-lover, Pierce.

With Pierce and Chloe going their separate ways, could this be the perfect opportunity for Dipi to confess her true feelings to Pierce?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5