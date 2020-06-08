Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi confronts Heather Schilling…

The past comes back to haunt Toadie Rebecchi on Neighbours when the legal eagle decides to confront Heather in prison and warns her to stay away!

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is thrilled he has another chance for love with his first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unfortunately, there is an obstacle standing in the way of their future happiness… Dee’s jailbird mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong).

Toadie had hoped he would never again have to see Heather, who once posed as a nanny, Alice Wells, and tried to fatally poison Toadie’s wife, Sonya.

But struggling with Dee’s decision to get to know her criminal mum, angry Toadie decides to confront Heather behind bars and warn her to STAY AWAY!

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is upset when he notices the fallout between Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

Since the Kennedys helped him during his own family fallout a while back, the teenager starts plotting a way to help Karl and Susan get their troubled marriage back on track.

Will his plan work?

Elsewhere, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) continues to notice Elly Conway’s (Jodi Anasta) resistance to leaving the house since she was released from prison.

When Elly and Shaun’s baby daughter, Aster’s, vaccinations are due, Elly is full of excuses as to why Aster doesn’t need to go and see the doctor.

What’s going on with Elly?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5