Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi and Dee Bliss kiss!

It looks like the moment all Neighbours fans have been waiting for! In today's episode, Toadie Rebecchi and his ex-wife Dee share a kiss!

When Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) was first reunited with his back-from-the-dead first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West), he wasn’t ready to reignite their romance on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But could things be different this time around?

Last time round, it wasn’t to be for Toadie and Dee on Neighbours. But could there now be another chance for the pair?

Dee wants to cheer-up Toadie, after all the drama surrounding the Kennedy family and the custody hearing.

The pair enjoy a fishing trip and each other’s company.

With the spark reignited between them, Toadie and Dee find themselves locking lips!

Meanwhile, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) decides to take the advice of her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and make amends with Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison).

But since Claudia still has custody of baby Aster, has anything really changed?

Chloe and her husband Pierce got a surprise when Claudia turned out to be the mystery buyer of the island on Neighbours!

As word gets round about the court hearing and the decision to grant Claudia custody, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) considers refusing to sell the private island to Claudia out of loyalty to her bestie and Aster’s mum, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) who is currently in prison.

However, Chloe faces a dilemma after Claudia reveals her grand plans for the island which include giving Chloe’s brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) a job!

What will Chloe do?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5

