Neighbours spoilers: Is this the end for Toadie Rebecchi and Dee Bliss?

Dee Bliss is off on an adventure to Alaska in search of her long-lost dad on Neighbours. But the question is, will Toadie leave Ramsay Street with her?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) has been avoiding Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) since all the drama of his son, Hugo’s kidnap on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But after talking to friends and family in Ramsay Street, Toadie has realised he was wrong to blame Dee for the crimes of her scheming twin sister, Andrea Somers.

So Toadie decides to make peace with Dee and reveals the SUPRISE news about her biological dad.

After learning that her dad is dying, Dee decides there is no time to waste. She must leave Ramsay Street for Alaska!

But Dee’s in for another surprise when Toadie offers to go with her!

Will Dee accept the offer. Or will she leave Erinsborough alone?

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still annoyed his dad, Pierce (Tim Robards) thinks the teenager sabotaged his and Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) chance to become foster parents.

However, when Hendrix carries out his own secret investigation into what happened, he discovers WHO is really to blame for Chloe and Pierce being rejected.

And it is someone VERY close to home!

Elsewhere, while Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) lands a teaching job at Erinsborough High School, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is crushed to discover that she won’t be able to get her old teaching job back because of everything that happened with Shaun’s brother, Finn Kelly.

So, what’s next for Elly?

