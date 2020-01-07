Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi discovers daughter Nell is missing…

There's a nightmare for Toadie Rebecchi on Neighbours when he finds out his daughter Nell has disappeared while in Kyle Canning's care...

It’s panic stations for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) when he discovers his young daughter Nell has gone missing while in the care of neighbour, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)…

The search is on, as a guilty Kyle feels terrible for taking his eyes off Nell while he was distracted over his recent break-up with girlfriend Amy Williams, who has left Erinsborough to move to New York with her teenage son, Jimmy.

Will Nell be found safely? And will Kyle’s carelessness lead Toadie and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to have their doubts that Kyle is the right man to head-up the new Buddy Club?

Elsewhere, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still in the bad books after admitting she was a suitable match when David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) needed a kidney donor before Christmas.

When Roxy gets into another squabble with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) about her selfish behaviour, she storms off and goes on another drinking binge.

WHO will Roxy call to help her out of her troubles?

Meanwhile, with her marriage to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) still on shaky ground, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) decides to plan a SEXY surprise for Shane to get things back on track!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5