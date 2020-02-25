Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Toadie Rebecchi angry with Roxy Willis?

As the anniversary of Sonya's death approaches, Toadie snaps on Neighbours when he catches Roxy wearing Sonya's wedding dress...

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is struggling as the anniversary of his wife Sonya’s death approaches on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Toadie is unsure if he wants to lend Sonya’s wedding dress to Lassiters to be featured in the Wedding Expo.

However, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is unaware of the BIG mistake she is making, when she finds Sonya’s wedding dress in a box at the Community Centre and decides to wear it while out promoting the Wedding Expo.

As an oblivious Roxy hands out leaflets for the event, Toadie sees Roxy wearing Sonya’s wedding dress and loses his cool…

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) still has his private detective on the trail of the catfish who scammed Jane Harris (Annie Jones) out of her money by posing as online lover, “Richard”.

However, Paul is in for a big SHOCK when he discovers the true identity of the catfish.

It’s someone he knows from the past. But who?

Elsewhere, it looks like it’s time for police detective Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) to return to Adelaide for work.

But where does that leave things between Mark and his ex-fiancee, Paige Smith (Olympia Valance)?

Mark’s family and friends are convinced there could still be another chance of love for the pair.

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) pushes Paige for an answer about her true feelings for Mark.

But he’s in for a surprise when Paige reveals a shocking truth…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5