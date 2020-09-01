Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi finds out Shane’s secret!

Toadie Rebecchi reels from the discovery of brother Shane's secret drug addiction on Neighbours. But can Toadie convince Shane to return home?

The truth is OUT now that Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) has tracked down his missing brother, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Broken and ashamed, Shane comes clean to Toadie about his drugs habit.

With Shane and his wife, Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) 20th wedding anniversary coming up, Toadie thinks it’s time Shane came back to Ramsay Street with him.

However, feeling like a failure and afraid of the rest of his family finding out about his addiction, will Shane refuse to go home?

Meanwhile, unaware of what’s really going on, family friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is busy planning a surprise anniversary party for the happy couple.

But as guests start to drop-out left, right and centre, the party is shaping-up to be a disaster!

However, little does Mackenzie know, but a SHOCK discovery is about to ruin everything…

