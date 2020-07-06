Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi makes a SHOCK discovery!

Toadie Rebecchi makes a startling discovery about Dee's biological dad on Neighbours. Can he find a way to break the heartbreaking news to her?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) has been secretly investigating the whereabouts of Dee Bliss’s (Madeleine West) biolgical dad on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Toadie is taking a bit of a risk with the investigation, since Dee has previously decided not to continue the search into her past.

However, it’s too late to turn back now as private investigator, John Wong (Harry Tseng) has found Dee’s missing-in-action dad!

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news, as Toadie discovers Dee’s dad lives in Alaska and is dying…

Can he find a way to break the news to Dee?

Meanwhile, now that Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) has decided to stick around in Erinsborough, foster parents Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) decide to enroll the teenager at the local Erinsborough High School.

However, Emmett is overwhelmed with anxiety on his first day at school.

David and Aaron soon discover Emmett has fallen behind with his studies and has a lot of catching-up to do.

But WHO can they call on for help?

Elsewhere, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is still down-in-the-dumps after all the drama involving the kidnapping of her young cousin, Hugo.

Yashvi’s boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is doing his best to cheer her up.

Ned decides to treat Yashvi to an indulgent meal at an expensive restaurant.

However, when the bill comes, Ned is shocked at the damage!

Has the struggling artist got enough cash to cover the cost?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5