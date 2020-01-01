Neighbours spoilers: Toadie Rebecchi’s SURPRISE message from Sonya!

There's a heartfelt surprise for Toadie Rebecchi on Neighbours when he sees a video message recorded by his late wife Sonya...

There’s both heartbreak and hope for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) in today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) when he watches a new year’s video message from his late wife, Sonya (Eve Morey).

Moved by Sonya’s message, legal eagle Toadie is determined to find another way to honour Sonya’s spirit and bring her values into the everyday lives of their children, Nell and Hugo.

Meanwhile, it’s the morning after the night before for Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) who appear to be all loved-up again!

However, now the newly-reunited couple face the tricky task of breaking the news they are back together to Yashvi’s dad Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) who is certainly not Ned’s biggest fan and has warned Yashvi to steer clear of him.

Uh-oh, this talk may not go well…

Elsewhere, it’s time to bid farewell to long-time Ramsay Street resident Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond), who has decided to move to New York with her teenage son Jimmy (Darcy Tadich).

But while Amy’s family and friends gather to say goodbye, her bitter ex-boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) decides to keep his distance.

Will it all end with such bad blood between the pair? Or will Kyle have a last-minute change of heart and part on good terms with Amy?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5