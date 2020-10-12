Neighbours spoilers: Will Toadie Rebecchi get SUED by this businessman?

Will the potential romance between Toadie Rebecchi and Rose be ruined by the unexpected arrival of Rose's estranged husband, James on Neighbours?

Uh-oh. It looks like there could be trouble in store for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) and Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Just as the pair are hitting it off and planning another date, Rose’s estranged husband, James Solomon (played by Bert La Bonte, who previously guest-starred as a doctor on Neighbours years ago!) walks in on them at The Waterhole.

James is not happy and suspects legal eagle, Toadie is behind Rose’s sudden knowledge of his hidden business assets.

With Toadie’s career and reputation on the line, is he about to get sued by businessman James?

Or has James come to Erinsborough to strike a very different deal with Toadie?

Meanwhile, it’s the morning after the night before for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and new housemate, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

It seems Nicolette’s stay at Number 32 could be short-lived after Aaron and David admit they should have discussed the arrangement with Aaron’s sister, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) first.

Pierce still has a grudge against Nicolette after discovering the truth about her romantic feelings for Chloe and has warned her to steer clear!

Not wanting to leave Ramsay Street behind, can Nicolette convince the fellas to let her stay?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are still plotting how to keep their stockpiled goods safe at Number 32.

The crafty pair come-up with a mysterious and cost-effective plan to protect their hoard.

WHAT are they scheming?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5