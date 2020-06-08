Neighbours spoilers: HOW does Toadie Rebecchi upset Dee Bliss?

Toadie Rebecchi is trying to accept Dee's relationship with her mum Heather on Neighbours. But he's about to say something he may regret...

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) will never forgive Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) for what she did to his late wife, Sonya on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, for the sake of Toadie’s relationship with Heather’s daughter, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West), the legal eagle has agreed to respect Dee’s wish to continue visiting Heather in prison so she can get to know her long-lost mum.

But after witnessing a phone call between the two women, Toadie can’t help making a dark remark about Heather, and manages to upset Dee.

Will Toadie’s resentment towards Heather start to push Dee away?

Elsewhere, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) are keeping their distance after the confrontation on Ramsay Street.

However, a part of Pierce starts to wonder if scheming Paul might be partly right.

Could it be that there is an attraction between Pierce’s wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and their Lassiters work colleague, Naomi Canning (Morganan O’Reilly)?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is thrown when her estranged dad, Grant gets in touch.

Could it be, Grant is prepared to come to Erinsborough to see her?

But little does Mackenzie know, that a guilty Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has been in touch with Grant all this time.

Will Mackenzie feel betrayed if she finds out Shane has been helping the man who cruelly rejected her?

