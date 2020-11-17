Neighbours spoilers: WHAT goes up in flames on Neighbours?

Yashvi Rebecchi has had quite enough of the portrait Ned painted of Scarlett on Neighbours. So she decides to get rid of it... permanently!

OK, so Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) didn’t really get married on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It was all part of a plan to lure Ned’s stalker, Scarlett Brady out of hiding and get her to admit to her plot to frame Ned for her “murder”.

So now that Scarlett has been brought to justice and is out of the picture, can Ned and Yashvi finally get their relationship back on track?

As far as Yashvi is concerned, there’s still one BIG obstacle standing in their way: the portrait of Scarlett that she blackmailed artist Ned into painting.

Yashvi wants rid of the painting for good, and makes a drastic move…

But how will Ned react when he discovers what Yashvi has done?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, despite Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) attempt to blackmail Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) over his secret affair with married woman, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), the love cheats still can’t keep their hands off each other.

But as the pair sneak out of Lassiters, after another hotel room hook-up, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) spots Dipi kissing a mystery costumed man.

Jane assumes the mystery man is Dipi’s husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) in his Halloween fancy dress outfit. But little does she know…

Meanwhile Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is still angry with boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) after he almost jeopardised her future, after supplying her with photos to help her cheat on her school exams.

But when Harlow hears Hendrix may soon be moving away from Erinsborough with his dad, Pierce and stepmum, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), will she have a change of heart and give the fella another chance?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5