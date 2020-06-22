Neighbours spoilers: Watch out Dee Bliss… there’s BIG prison drama!

There's danger for Dee Bliss when her scheming twin sister Andrea and prison guard Owen put their SECRET plan into action on Neighbours...

Andrea Somers (played by Madeleine West) is up to no good again on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the help of prison guard, Owen Campbell (Johnny Ruffo), Andrea has a plan involving her identical twin sister, Dee Bliss (also played by Madeleine West).

But WHAT?

As events at the prison take an unexpected turn, things are not looking good for Dee when she suddenly collapses to the ground…

Meanwhile, as the Writers’ Festival begins at Lassiters, the Kennedy family are shocked to discover Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) has written a tell-all book about murderous Finn Kelly!

It seems that all the while writer Olivia was supporting Karl (Alan Fletcher) through his marriage troubles with Susan (Jackie Woodburne), she was secretly noting down all the terrible things Finn did during his time on Ramsay Street!

What will Olivia have to say for herself when the angry family confront the author at the Writers’ Festival?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is having her own nightmare over the Writers’ Festival.

The teenager has just accidentally discovered the REAL reason her estranged dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio) has come to Erinsborough.

And it seems getting to know his teenager daughter again wasn’t top of his list.

Heartbroken, will Mackenzie change her mind about reading her childhood diaries at the Festival?

