Neighbours spoilers: WHAT does Brent Colefax hide at Number 32?

Brent Colefax (played by Texas Watterston) is up to no good again on Neighbours

Bad boy Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) has promised to leave Brent alone, if the teenager carries out an illegal job for him!

But will Brent’s dodgy dealings ruin things for his younger brother, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin)?

Emmett is back on Ramsay Street and wants to live with Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

Social worker, Leila Potts (Jing-Xuan Chan) is due to arrive at Number 32 to make a home assessment.

But when Brent suddenly pulls a disappearing act to carry out Holden’s dirty work, will he create a bad impression with Leila?

Elsewhere, Dipi (Sharon Johal) and Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) discover they may have to move to Sydney earlier than they originally planned.

Shane’s young niece, Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson) is in a grumpy mood and doesn’t seem to be taking the news of their departure well.

While Shane, Dipi and Nell’s dad, Toadie (Ryan Maloney) are going through the plans for the big move, Nell suddenly disappears…

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is also feeling unsettled over Dipi and Shane’s move.

The couple have been like parents to Mackenzie since she moved to Erinsborough.

Mackenzie seeks emotional support from her ex-boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

While studying together, Mackenzie and Richie seem to share a moment.

Could romance be back on for the former couple?

