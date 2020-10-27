Neighbours spoilers: WHAT does Ned Willis CONFESS to Paul Robinson?

As Ned Willis continues to experience horrifying hallucinations on Neighbours, he makes a startling confession to Paul. Uh-oh...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is still the prime suspect following the disappearance of his stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) on Neighbours.

If only Ned could fully remember what happened when he angrily chased Scarlett back to the mystery maze, where she stabbed him last Halloween.

As Ned starts to experience horrifying hallucinations of him back at the maze covered in blood, it leads him to make a SHOCK confession to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)…

Meanwhile, Ned’s girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and her police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) continue their investigation into Scarlett’s disappearance.

Levi is convinced Ned is hiding something. And with the evidence already stacked against him, can Yashvi really be sure that Ned is innocent?

Elsewhere, despite the BBQ catastrophe in the backyard at the Canning house, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) hasn’t given-up on trying to woo Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) back.

Clive enlists the help of both Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and his ex, Beverly Robinson (Shaunna O’Grady) to act as his fake dates to try and make Sheila jealous.

But things don’t quite go according to plan.

And when Clive puts Sheila on the spot and demands to know the REAL reason they broke-up, will she be pushed to make a startling confession?

