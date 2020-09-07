Neighbours spoilers: WHAT does Nicolette Stone find out about Jane?

Nicolette Stone is slowly mending fences with her mum Jane on Neighbours. But she's thrown when she finds out something about Jane's past...

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) and her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) have slowly been repairing their relationship since they both moved to Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Over tea at The Waterhole, Nicolette admits to Jane she’s still hurt by her mum’s awkward reaction when she first came out – even though Jane now appears to have accepted her daughter’s sexuality.

But there’s still the question of Jane’s failed short-lived marriage to former neighbour, Des Clarke (original Neighbours star Paul Keane), which Nicolette secretly still feels responsible for wrecking.

After hearing a SHOCK revelation from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) about how Jane was the victim of a catfish and lost all her money earlier this year, Nicolette feels even more dreadful about the way she has previously behaved.

Nicolette is determined to help Jane. But what does she have planned?

Meanwhile, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is growing impatient with her boss, Dax Braddock’s (Dean Kirkright) orders for her to steer clear of the on-going drug dealing investigation.

But how will Yashvi’s police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) react when she shares her suspicions that Dax is corrupt!

Will Yashvi and Levi defy Dax’s orders and go in search of drug dealer, River Hanlon (Andrew Coshan) themselves?

Elsewhere, at Erinsborough High School it looks like best gal pals, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) are going to run against each other for the youth advisor to council position.

But can the girls get competitive and go head-to-head without it affecting their friendship?

