Neighbours spoilers: What is Nicolette Stone’s SHADY SECRET?

There's an unexpected blast-from-the-past for Nicolette Stone on Neighbours. But what is the SHOCK secret the nurse is determined to cover-up?

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is thrown by the arrival of an unexpected visitor in today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

But WHO is Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) and what does she want with Nicolette?

It turns out Nicolette and Audrey worked as nurses together in Canberra. But they both share a SECRET involving a former patient.

Audrey can no longer cope with the guilt of what the ladies did and wants to come clean, sending Nicolette into a spin!

WHAT did the pair do?

Meanwhile, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is curious when he sees Nicolette and Audrey arguing down at Harold’s Cafe.

It’s no secret that Pierce dislikes Nicolette because of her previous romantic feelings for his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

So when Pierce senses a possible scandal involving Nicolette, which could ultimately send her packing from Ramsay Street, he decides to investigate!

But how much will Audrey reveal when Pierce starts asking awkward questions?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5