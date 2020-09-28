Neighbours spoilers: WHAT is snooping Sheila Canning up to?

Sheila Canning is prepared to do whatever it takes to save her grandson, Levi's job on Neighbours. Will she resort to some illegal tampering?

Sheila Canning (played by Colette Mann) still feels guilty about the events that happened years ago which left her grandson, Levi (Richie Morris) with epilepsy on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So with policeman Levi’s career currently hanging in the balance pending a medical review of his epilepsy, anxious Sheila fears the worst.

Matters aren’t helped when she discovers her partner, Dr Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) is in charge of Levi’s medical review.

Clive makes it clear that he will have no choice but to tell the truth if he doesn’t think Levi is fit for work.

When Sheila finds herself left alone in Clive’s office at the hospital, will she be tempted to tamper with the test results?

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is still freaked-out by his encounter with stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne).

He starts to see Scarlett everywhere and has a nightmare about her, which leads Ned’s girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) to worry that Ned’s PTSD is returning.

Unable to bring himself to tell Yashvi the truth about Scarlett and her blackmail demands, will Ned strike a deal with Scarlett, hoping to send her packing once and for all?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) starts to feel sorry for his former PA/Office Manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack).

Rose has an emotional meltdown at The Waterhole in front of Toadie and teenage office intern, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) over her divorce case.

With Rose’s soon-to-be ex-husband, James making life difficult for her, will Toadie find a way to help Rose out?

