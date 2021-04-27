Neighbours spoilers: WHAT is troubling Yashvi Rebecchi?

Yashvi Rebecchi is not in a good mood on today's episode of Neighbours. Can her boyfriend Ned get to the bottom of what's bothering her?

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) is not a happy camper now her parents have left Ramsay Street on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The police officer has applied for a job transfer so she can move to Sydney and join the rest of her family.

But is Yashvi’s boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) ready to pack his bags and join her?

Ned is in a good mood after the success of his university mural unveiling.

However, the good vibes don’t last long…

Yashvi kicks off when Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) doesn’t seem to be doing a very good job of managing Harold’s Cafe.

The Cafe was previously run by Yashvi’s mum, Dipi.

Will Yashvi start micro-managing Nicolette’s every move?

Meanwhile, it looks like Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) is in a bad place again.

Brent is afraid that girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) will soon break-up with him.

So he has started to rebel again.

Foster parents Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are NOT impressed.

ALSO, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has started to wonder if Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) has a crush on her.

She keeps catching the teenager following her around.

But little does Roxy realise the REAL reason that Emmett is on her trail…

