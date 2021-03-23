Neighbours spoilers: WHO attacked Roxy Willis?

Trending:

Roxy Willis has been the victim of a SHOCK attack by a hooded figure on Neighbours! Can she remember what happened and WHO attacked her?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) has been left unconscious after a SHOCK attack on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Roxy was investigating the vandalism at Eden Hills University, when a mystery hooded figure pounced!

Luckily, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) are on campus and discover Roxy slumped on the ground.

Neighbours spoilers, Roxy Willis, Shane Rebecchi, Dipi Rebecchi

Shane and Dipi are alarmed when they find Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) unconscious at Eden Hills University on Neighbours…

Roxy’s friends and family rush to her hospital bedside after she is taken to hospital.

Will Roxy be OK?

And WHO could have attacked her?

Neighbours spoilers, Susan Kennedy, Karl Kennedy

Neighbours spoilers, Finn Kelly

Will Susan come clean to Karl about her visions of dead Finn on Neighbours?

Meanwhile, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) confides in Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) about her visions of the late Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Toadie is alarmed to hear Susan has been talking to Finn’s “ghost”.

But Susan reckons she has got the situation under control.

Talking to Finn is helping Susan face-up to the past while she collaborates with author Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) on her new book.

However, is Susan really as in control as she thinks?

Neighbours spoilers, Shane Rebecchi, Dipi Rebecchi

Is Shane and Dipi's marriage finally back on track on Neighbours?

Elsewhere, Shane and Dipi enjoy spending the day together.

The couple team-up to help clean neighbour Sheila Canning’s (Colette Mann) beloved garden gnomes.

But when Dipi accidentally smashes one, the couple see a parallel between the broken gnome and their recent marriage troubles.

Are Shane and Dipi finally on the right road to rebuilding their marriage?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5

