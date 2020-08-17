Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Bea Nilsson have the hots for?

Bea confesses to bestie Yashvi that she fancies policeman Levi on Neighbours. But could Bea be setting herself up for heartbreak?

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) has been a good friend to Levi Canning (Richie Morris) since he moved to Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Levi has confided in Bea about the SHOCK childhood attack that left him with epilepsy.

And she tried to help recently after the Canning family fallout.

But could it be that Bea now wants to be more than just good friends with the hunky law enforcer?

Bea admits to best friend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) that she’s got feelings for Levi.

Since Yashvi is police partners with Levi at work, who better to find out what Levi’s feelings are!

BUT does Levi feel the same way about Bea. Or is she setting herself up for more heartbreak?

Meanwhile, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) remains unaware her stressed-out husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) is trying to wean himself off drugs.

After a misunderstanding, Dipi decides to put her suspicions aside that something is going on between Shane and his co-worker at The Waterhole, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

But as Roxy continues to secretly support Shane as he tries to beat his addiction, little does Dipi know that Shane is about to reach his breaking point…

Elsewhere, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is thrown when he receives a strange, almost risqué request from one of his new subscribers on Fandangle.

He’s not sure he’ll go ahead with it, although the money is tempting…

Will Ned succumb to the lure of an easy pay day?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5