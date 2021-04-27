Neighbours spoilers: WHO has betrayed Paul Robinson?

Paul Robinson is on the warpath after being outsmarted by businesswoman Sheila on Neighbours. But WHO gave Sheila the secret information?

It looks like Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) has met his match on Neighbours!

Businesswoman Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) has somehow gained access to The Hive’s unedited financial data.

So now she knows crafty Paul cooked the books in an attempt to convince Sheila to buy the business!

Paul immediately goes on the warpath to find out WHO gave Sheila the secret information.

In the firing line are Ned Willis (Ben Hall), Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and the other Sheila Canning (Colette Mann).

They deny all when angry Paul confronts them.

So if it wasn’t Ned, Roxy or Sheila, WHO has betrayed Paul?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) are enjoying their ever-growing friendship.

Hendrix calls on Mackenzie for help when a giant creepy-crawlie goes on the loose at the Kennedy house!

Somehow the friends end up on the sofa together and find themselves in an awkward situation!

Are they still in the friends zone? Or is something else happening?

Elsewhere, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is beginning to regret letting Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) get involved with her new podcast.

Karl is slowly taking over with his enthusiasm and neverending list of ideas for the podcast.

But Karl did just get suspended from his job at the hospital and needs a new purpose.

Can Bea bring herself to kick Karl off the project?

