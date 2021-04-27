Trending:

Neighbours spoilers: WHO has betrayed Paul Robinson?

Simon Timblick

Paul Robinson is on the warpath after being outsmarted by businesswoman Sheila on Neighbours. But WHO gave Sheila the secret information?

It looks like Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) has met his match on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Businesswoman Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) has somehow gained access to The Hive’s unedited financial data.

So now she knows crafty Paul cooked the books in an attempt to convince Sheila to buy the business!

Neighbours spoilers, Paul Robinson, Sheila Canning

Paul Robinson has been rumbled by visiting businesswoman Sheila on Neighbours

Paul immediately goes on the warpath to find out WHO gave Sheila the secret information.

In the firing line are Ned Willis (Ben Hall), Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and the other Sheila Canning (Colette Mann).

They deny all when angry Paul confronts them.

Neighbours spoilers, Ned Willis, Yashvi Rebecchi

Neighbours spoilers, Paul Robinson, Roxy Willis, Sheila Canning

Paul is determined to find out WHO is behind the sabotage on Neighbours!

So if it wasn’t Ned, Roxy or Sheila, WHO has betrayed Paul?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) are enjoying their ever-growing friendship.

Hendrix calls on Mackenzie for help when a giant creepy-crawlie goes on the loose at the Kennedy house!

Somehow the friends end up on the sofa together and find themselves in an awkward situation!

Neighbours spoilers, Hendrix Greyson, Mackenzie Hargreaves

What’s going on between Hendrix and Mackenzie on Neighbours?

Are they still in the friends zone? Or is something else happening?

Elsewhere, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is beginning to regret letting Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) get involved with her new podcast.

Neighbours spoilers, Bea Nilsson, Karl Kennedy

Will Bea ditch pocast co-presenter Karl on Neighbours?

Karl is slowly taking over with his enthusiasm and neverending list of ideas for the podcast.

But Karl did just get suspended from his job at the hospital and needs a new purpose.

Can Bea bring herself to kick Karl off the project?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5

