Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Jane Harris and Clive Gibbons?

Jane Harris and Clive Gibbons begin a SECRET relationship on Neighbours. But are they about to get accidentally rumbled by Clive's ex, Sheila?

Unable to deny their chemistry, Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) have decided to begin a SECRET relationship on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Both are worried about Sheila Canning’s (Colette Mann) feelings being hurt if she finds out, since unsuspecting Sheila still wants to get back together with her ex, Clive.

Sheila gets her hopes up after she and Clive agree to meet for dinner.

Unfortunately, it may not be for the romantic reasons Sheila is hoping for…

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) tries to play peacekeeper between his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and the couple’s housemate, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

David has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Nicolette after discovering the former hospital nurse once stole a winning lottery card from a dying patient and kept the money.

Does this mean that Aaron and David’s co-parenting arrangement with pregnant Nicolette is definitely OFF?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5