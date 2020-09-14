Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Rose Walker snooping?

Is the game up for super-snoop Rose Walker on Neighbours? Just as she is checking out a confidential legal file, a Ramsay Street resident catches her in the act!

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is super-impressed by his new PA/Office Manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Toadie remains unaware that Rose has deliberately targeted the legal eagle for a job, as she is trying to get her hands on one of his CONFIDENTIAL legal files!

While Toadie is out of the office, Rose seizes her chance to snoop for the file in question.

But just as Rose starts snapping photos of the confidential information, someone walks into the office and catches her in the act!

But WHO?

Meanwhile back on Ramsay Street, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is still reeling from live-in nurse, Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) confessing she is in love with her.

Nicolette is now set on quitting her job as a live-in nurse for Chloe’s mum, Fay, to escape the awkward situation.

Keeping it professional, Chloe asks Nicolette if she will agree to stay until Chloe and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) can find a replacement nurse.

What will Nicolette decide to do?

Elsewhere, it’s game on as friends Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) prepare to run against each other in the elections at Erinsborough High School.

However, when Harlow’s devious granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) get involved, the campaign turns dirty!

Is Harlow and Mackenzie’s friendship now on the line because of Paul and Hendrix’s meddling?

