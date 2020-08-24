Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Shane Rebecchi buying drugs?

When Shane sneaks out to buy another secret fix of drugs, someone follows him on Neighbours. WHO will discover Shane's secret?

Things haven’t been going very well between Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) and her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) lately on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dipi still thinks Shane is stressed-out trying to juggle his uni studies with his job at The Waterhole and family life. She is unaware Shane has developed a secret drugs habit to help him cope.

On the advice of friend and neighbour, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), Dipi plans a romantic dinner for Shane to discuss their upcoming 20th wedding anniversary.

However, when Shane doesn’t show-up for the dinner, Dipi tracks his phone and is curious to discover her husband is out on a street in the suburb of West Waratah.

WHAT will Dipi discover when she decides to follow Shane?

Meanwhile, artist Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is growing in popularity with his Fandangle account.

Ned’s girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is not convinced by the whole thing. She reckons his subscriber base are more interested in lusting over photos of his half-naked body than his art.

But Ned still insists it’s a great platform to showcase his work.

Is Ned in denial about what he’s getting himself into?

Elsewhere, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is packing her bags, ready to go and visit her older sister, Elly Conway and baby niece, Aster in Switzerland.

But first, Bea’s friend and local police officer, Yashvi has a few questions about Bea’s new “romance” with policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

Yashvi is confused, since Levi previously swore Bea had too much baggage for him to handle and he wasn’t into her romantically at all!

Will Bea have no choice but to come clean about the lie?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5