Neighbours spoilers: WHO confronts Sheila Canning?

Sheila Canning is in for a SHOCK when she comes face-to-face with the real owner of all those fancy fashion items on Neighbours!

Sheila Canning (played by Colette Mann) is surprised to receive another expensive delivery from online retailer, Daintree on Neighbours.

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Sheila wonders what’s going on?

She knows she didn’t order anything from Daintree.

But if she has received the fancy fashion items in error, should Sheila return them.

OR, will sneaky Sheila decide to keep ’em?

Sheila had better watch out as it looks like someone is about to rumble her!

Meanwhile, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has a dilemma.

The headmistress is stuck in the middle of the argument between teachers Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg).

Jane has given Susan an ultimatum.

But ultimately Susan finds it too difficult to take sides with either Jane or Curtis.

So where does that leave Jane and Curtis?

Can they find a way to settle their differences over plans for Year 13?

Elsewhere, a mysterious woman (played by Wentworth star Shareena Clanton) arrives in Erinsborough.

She takes a particular interest in Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and what’s happening at The Hive.

WHAT is this new visitor doing in town?

