Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Sheila Canning bring back to town?

Which former Ramsay Street resident does Sheila Canning bring back to Erinsborough to help her break-up Clive and Jane on Neighbours?

Sheila Canning (played by Colette Mann) is siezing her chance to stir-up trouble between her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) and his new girlfriend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Believing that Des Clarke (Paul Keane) is Jane’s true love (despite the couple’s short-lived marriage last year), scheming Sheila summons Des back to Erinsborough in the hope of breaking-up Jane and Clive!

Sheila hints at some bad news involving Jane. She couldn’t be happier when Des goes off in search of his ex-wife and accidentally interrupts Jane and Clive canoodling on a date.

However, when everybody involved realises Sheila’s deception, things go from bad to worse…

Meanwhile, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is still reeling from the discovery her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) kissed visiting fashion designer, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

Dipi has secretly been holding out hope that she and Shane might repair their marriage after her recent affair with Pierce Greyson.

However, it looks like Shane has already moved on.

Is the Rebecchi marriage really over?

Back on Ramsay Street, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is struggling to assemble his girlfriend, Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) Christmas present, a wooden billycart.

Will his ego be dented when garage mechanic, Bea offers to help with the “easy” task?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5