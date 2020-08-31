Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Hendrix Greyson spy on?

Hendrix Greyson is out to dig up some dirt on live-in nurse Nicolette on Neighbours. WHAT will the snooping teenager find out... and what will he do with the info?

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is not a fan of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The teenager is convinced live-in nurse Nicolette is the cause of various problems between his dad, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and stepmum, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

So Hendrix decides to try and find a way to limit Nicolette’s time at 24 Ramsay Street.

When the teenager turns super-snoop, he spies Nicolette with current lover, Alex Beal (Emma Annand) down at The Waterhole.

While eavesdropping on the conversation between Nicolette and Alex, Hendrix makes a SURPRISE discovery!

But WHAT?

Back on Ramsay Street, things are tense between David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) after the departure of their foster child, Emmett Donaldson.

When David continues to check on the welfare of Emmett, who has gone to live with his aunt, Linda, Aaron tries to convince him that it is time to let go.

But this advice doesn’t go down well with David at all..

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) continues his dating adventures.

However, neighbours Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) can’t believe their eyes when trouble-making school mum, Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison) approaches Toadie for a date!

Angela has caused headmistress Susan plenty of trouble at Erinsborough High School.

But will Toadie take Susan’s advice when she tries to convince the legal eagle NOT to date Angela?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5