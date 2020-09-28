Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Ned Willis’s mystery admirer?

Ned Willis and Yashvi's holiday getaway takes a chilling turn on Neighbours when Ned realises his mystery admirer has followed him...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has a romantic getaway planned for him and girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

Ned plans to use the mini-break to come clean to Yashvi about his recent Fandangle escapades – including the naked photo and video he has exchanged for money to fund his art exhibition.

However, things take an unexpected and chilling turn when Ned receives another message from his mystery admirer who knows exactly where he is and wants to meet!

Is the identity of Ned’s No.1 fan about to be REVEALED?

Meanwhile back in Erinsborough, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is still furious from the fallout of what happened at his wife, Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) doomed baby shower at The Waterhole.

However, his bad mood doesn’t improve when Pierce’s trouble-making teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland) shares his suspicions that live-in nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has the hots for Chloe.

Sensing he is the last to know, Pierce storms off to confront Nicolette over the accusation and demands she move out of 24 Ramsay Street immediately!

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) tells his brother, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) that his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) still needs his support despite their current marriage troubles.

The last time Shane reached out to help Dipi it turned into a disaster.

Can Shane get things right this time?

