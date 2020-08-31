Neighbours spoilers: WHO plays a prank on Pierce Greyson?

Gotcha! Pierce Greyson makes an enemy of a Ramsay Street resident in today's episode of Neighbours. So they decide to get their REVENGE on the businessman!

Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) have not got off to a very good start since she moved into 24 Ramsay Street as a live-in nurse on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pierce has already come close to sacking Nicolette, who has been hired to look after his wife, Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram) who has Huntington’s disease.

But in today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Pierce is annoyed again when Nicolette influences pregnant Chloe’s decision over whether or not to get tested to find out if there is a risk of her passing Huntington’s disease onto her unborn baby.

Down at the Day Spa at Lassiters, hotel boss, Pierce, warns Nicolette about overstepping her role.

Angry over the way he speaks to her, Nicolette decides to get her revenge by playing a prank on Pierce!

Will Nicolette have the last laugh? Or will businessman Pierce fail to see the funny side of being humiliated in public?

Meanwhile, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) face losing their foster child, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) now that his aunt, Linda has been identified as a suitable carer.

David clashes with Emmett’s mum, Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips) when she tries to convince her son to go and stay with Linda.

David makes a plea to Emmett to stay with them at 32 Ramsay Street.

But what will Emmett decide to do?

