Neighbours spoilers: WHO poisoned Pierce Greyson?

After his collapse, Pierce Greyson is shocked to discover mystery traces of drugs in his blood test results on Neighbours. Did somebody poison him?

It’s not looking good for Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) after his SHOCK collapse on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

But what’s wrong with the businessman? Has he had a heart attack?

Hospital blood test results soon show evidence of stimulants he knows he did not take.

Pierce quickly suspects that someone has poisoned him!

But WHO?

Considering all the heartbreak that lovecheat Pierce has caused lately, the list of suspects is long!

Meanwhile, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is in a spin over Pierce’s plight.

She immediately suspects it was her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) who poisoned Pierce – as revenge for Pierce and Dipi’s recent affair. Is she right?

After visiting Pierce in hospital, Dipi comes to the sad realisation her marriage to Shane is over. But her feelings for ex-lover Pierce are as strong as ever.

Uh-oh…

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are excited about taking the next step to start their own family.

However, just as Aaron is about to fly off to Canada to start the process, the couple’s housemate, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) stops the fellas in their tracks with a most UNEXPECTED proposal!

