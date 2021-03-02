Neighbours spoilers: WHO will Shane Rebecchi choose… Dipi or Amy?

Shane Rebecchi is thrown by the revelation his wife Dipi wants to save their marriage on Neighbours. But what does this mean for Shane's girlfriend, Amy?

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) has a BIG decision to make about the ladies in his life on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shane thought his marriage to Dipi (Sharon Johal) was well and truly over.

So he has since moved on with new girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

However, now Dipi has declared her true feelings and revealed she wants to give their marriage another try!

Caught between the choice of a fresh start with Amy or a second chance with Dipi, WHO will Shane choose?

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is feeling fed-up.

His grand romantic gesture to win back his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) didn’t quite go as planned.

Harlow now seems to be spending a lot of time hanging out with troubled student, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

Hendrix has already warned Brent to steer clear of Harlow.

But when Brent continues to ignore Hendrix’s warning and takes every opportunity to wind him up about the situation, WHAT will Hendrix do?

Elsewhere, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are pleased when Brent decides to enrol at Erinsborough High School.

But little do they realise, rent’s first day back at school is about to turn into an unexpected crisis…

