Neighbours spoilers: WHO spies on Nicolette Stone and Brent Colefax?

When Paul Robinson witnesses a mystery exchange between Nicolette Stone and Brent Colefax, he starts plotting against her on Neighbours...

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is not a fan of Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) on Neighbours

The scheming businessman has been doing his best to sabotage the co-parenting relationship that Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is involved in.

Paul does not approve of his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) putting their trust in someone like Nicolette.

But on today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Paul thinks he has found the perfect ammunition to take Nicolette down…

Down at the Lassiters Complex, Paul witnesses a MYSTERY exchange between Nicolette and troubled teenager, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), who is currently staying with David and Aaron.

It turns out Brent has secretly been carrying around a knife to protect himself!

Nicolette is horrified as Brent could get himself into BIG trouble.

What can Nicolette do to help Brent?

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is determined to do whatever it takes to make things work with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan).

Even if that means playing dirty!

Shane is unaware that Amy has secretly phoned Pierce Greyson in Sydney and suggested he get together with Shane’s estranged wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal), while she is visiting the city.

Amy casually suggests to Shane that Dipi could be rekindling her affair with Pierce while she’s away.

But is Amy about to be caught out, when Dipi returns home and there’s an unexpected phonecall from Pierce…

