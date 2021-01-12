Neighbours spoilers: WHO is suspicious about Shane Rebecchi and Amy Greenwood?

Shane Rebecchi starts to spend more time with Amy, helping her with the staff uniform designs on Neighbours. But will Shane's wife Dipi be happy about it?

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) considered cutting short her return to Erinsborough after confessing to Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) that she doesn’t own the uniform designs she has been claiming are her creation on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With hotel bosses, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmalogou) unaware of what’s going on, Shane has convinced fashion designer, Amy to stick around and create some original designs instead.

Shane gets to work helping Amy out with some new ideas at the local community workspace, The Hive.

But how will Shane’s wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) react when she discovers Shane and Amy have been spending so much time together?

Despite their recent marriage troubles, is it possible Dipi is slightly jealous about the flirty chemistry between Shane and Amy?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is furious with Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) after his blackjack loss.

If Jay had turned-up for the game as they had arranged, he and Hendrix could have enjoyed another winning streak.

Despite his clash with Jay, Hendrix is tempted to gamble again.

But how will Jay react to Hendrix’s sudden, risky plan to throw a private game of cards close to home…

