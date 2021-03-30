Neighbours spoilers: WHO is threatening Brent Colefax?

Brent Colefax is in a panic on Neighbours when he starts to receive menacing threats from someone called Holden. Is DANGER on the way?

What is Brent Colefax (played by Texas Watterston) hiding on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Somebody called Holden has started sending the teenager threatening messages.

Brent is further shaken when housemate Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) reveals there was an intruder at Number 32.

Is there a connection between the threatening notes and the break-in?

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is determined to discover WHO attacked her outside Eden Hills University.

Roxy starts putting-up flyers about the mysterious ring that was found at the scene of the crime on campus.

However, Roxy is annoyed when both her boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his cousin, Levi (Richie Morris) worry that she is setting herself up for disappointment.

But little do they know, there is a connection between Roxy’s attack and a mysterious ring that Brent has just been sent…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, there’s more heartbreak for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) when he discovers his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is officially dating Brent.

Let’s hope Hendrix doesn’t make another desperate play for Harlow and make things even worse for himself!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5